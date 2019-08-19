Sun. evening storm causes damage throughout Tri-State, thousands without power

TRI-STATE. (WFIE) - The storms Sunday evening have caused thousands to lose power in the Tri-State.
Right now, Vectren is reporting more than 7,000 are without power.
We have received a lot of pictures and videos from the storms that moved through the Tri-State.
Below are pictures are of the storm’s after math in Grayville, Illinois. Courtesy of Mona Warrick.
The following pictures are courtesy of Brian Scott Du Bois that were taken near the University of Southern Indiana.
