Storm causes damage in Grayville

Grayville, Ill. (WFIE) - Sunday’s storms caused major damage to some cars and houses in the Grayville, Illinois, community.
Around 3 p.m. heavy rain and winds came through, tearing down trees and scattering debris.
Members of the community say the storm only lasted about 15 minutes, but it left some homes with thousands of dollars in damages.
Mayor Travis Thomson says over 100 large trees are down throughout the city.
One family that’s been been displaced from their home says they’re thankful it wasn’t worse.
A tree fell on on child’s bedroom, but no one was hurt.
The family is working with insurance to repair the damages and get back in their home as soon as possible.
Officials think straight line winds caused the damage.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.