Storm causes damage in Grayville

Storm causes damage in Grayville
Storm damage in Grayville (Source: Mona Warrick)
By Erin McNally and Jill Lyman | August 19, 2019 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 3:17 PM

Grayville, Ill. (WFIE) - Sunday’s storms caused major damage to some cars and houses in the Grayville, Illinois, community.

Around 3 p.m. heavy rain and winds came through, tearing down trees and scattering debris.

Members of the community say the storm only lasted about 15 minutes, but it left some homes with thousands of dollars in damages.

Mayor Travis Thomson says over 100 large trees are down throughout the city.

Storm damage in Grayville
Storm damage in Grayville (Source: Mona Warrick)

One family that’s been been displaced from their home says they’re thankful it wasn’t worse.

A tree fell on on child’s bedroom, but no one was hurt.

The family is working with insurance to repair the damages and get back in their home as soon as possible.

Storm damage in Grayville
Storm damage in Grayville (Source: Mona Warrick)

Officials think straight line winds caused the damage.

Storm damage in Grayville
Storm damage in Grayville (Source: Mona Warrick)

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.