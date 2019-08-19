North boys soccer preview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana high school soccer season starts for most schools on Monday and here in the Evansville area, the SIAC conference should have plenty of talent.
The North Huskies will sport plenty of the talent, as Head Coach Matt Sturgeon’s squad will have a good mix of veterans and youth.
North High School will be led by seniors Alex Phan and Alex Ozete, along with juniors Drake Dickens and Ethan Schreiber. They’re hoping to improve on last year’s 8-8-1 record.
“We have a really young group," Coach Sturgeon said. "We do have some talent, but we have 15 underclassmen on our varsity roster, so this group is definitely going to have to gain some experience quickly, but we do have some talent, and it’s gonna be exciting to see what North soccer can bring to the table this year.”
North opens the season on Monday against Harrison at 7:30 at the EVSC Fields.
