New lane restrictions, closures on Veterans Memorial Parkway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work continues on Veterans Memorial Parkway.
More lane restrictions will be put into place Monday.
INDOT officials will shift the concrete barriers and traffic cones just south of the Waterworks Road intersection. That’s so crews can make more space to work on the pavement there.
Drivers will notice it feels tighter driving through that area, so slow down.
On Thursday, crews will widen the space back up.
This is all part of a bigger traffic alert on veterans, which will start next week.
