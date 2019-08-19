Neighborhood Watch: Sheriff’s Office looks for theft suspects; someone stealing signs in Posey Co.

TRI-STATE. (WFIE) - The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office wants your help.
The Sheriff wants help identifying two people possibly involved in breaking into cars at Country Ridge Estates.
Here’s one of the suspects and a car possibly involved in the thefts.
If you have any information, contact the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office at 812-649-2286.
-------------------------
People in Posey County are divided over a proposed wind farm project.
Now signs like the one below are disappearing all over town.
The town Marshall is working to figure out who is stealing them.
Property owners say it’s frustrating and law enforcement agrees. More than 50 signs are now gone.
We’ll have more on this story tonight at 6.
-------------------------
The Evansville Police Department has increased patrols along the Greenway Passage this summer.
They are specifically targeting areas not accessible by car.
Officers will be on foot, driving all-terrain vehicles, or riding bicycles on these patrols.
This will continue through August and into late summer. Officers will also be looking for public safety issues and providing safety tips to people using the passage.
