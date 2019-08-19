Mt. Vernon bike registration

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mt. Vernon Police Department is working on ways to recover stolen bicycles.
The police department is offering bicycle registration. You can register your bicycle at the Alexandrian Public Library or the Mount Vernon Police Department.
The department says this also helps if a bike is abandoned after being stolen.
An abandoned bike is transported to the Police Department and checked to see if it is registered to anyone. The owner will then be contacted.
