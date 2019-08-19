Man sentenced in deadly 2017 crash

Man sentenced in deadly 2017 crash
Justin Declue. Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail.
By Matthew DeVault | August 19, 2019 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 2:47 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Justin Declue was sentenced Monday to four years on a charge of causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Police said Declue was driving on Darmstadt Road on July 14, 2017, when he swerved across the centerline and crashed into Christine Long’s car.

[Evansville man arrested for crash related death]

Long died at the scene.

Court records show the first year, Declue will serve at the Indiana Department of Corrections, one year he’ll be on electronic home detention.

The remaining two years, Declue will be suspended to the alcohol abuse probation services program.

He’ll also lose his license for two years.

Justin Declue. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
Justin Declue. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.