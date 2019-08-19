Man sentenced in deadly 2017 crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Justin Declue was sentenced Monday to four years on a charge of causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Police said Declue was driving on Darmstadt Road on July 14, 2017, when he swerved across the centerline and crashed into Christine Long’s car.
Long died at the scene.
Court records show the first year, Declue will serve at the Indiana Department of Corrections, one year he’ll be on electronic home detention.
The remaining two years, Declue will be suspended to the alcohol abuse probation services program.
He’ll also lose his license for two years.
