Man accused of firing gun after threatening to shoot woman in the face

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing at least ten charges after a fight late Saturday night.
Police say they went to South Rotherwood Avenue where witnesses told them Terrence Wilder had been arguing with a woman.
They say he beat her repeatedly then pointed a gun at her.
Police say the witness stood between Wilder and the victim as he yelled at her to move so he could shoot the victim in the face.
The witness says he fired the gun into the air then threatened to come back and kill the victim.
She says he shot the trunk of the victim’s car as he ran off.
Police say Wilder has five previous domestic violence convictions.
Officers say they got an arrest warrant for Wilder, and he was found Sunday. During his arrest, police say he had some marijuana.
His charges include, battery, criminal recklessness, pointing a loaded firearm, intimidation, and carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction.
