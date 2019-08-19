Local NAACP Chapter hosting gun violence panel

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson chapter of the NAACP is hosting a panel with emergency responders and officials about gun violence Monday night. The panel will also cover how prepared city officials are in the case of a mass shooting.
NAACP President Deborah Hoda says recent shootings in Henderson, and the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, OH pushed her to create the panel.
Those attending will hear from representatives from the Henderson Fire Department and the Henderson Police Department.
One of those representatives is Henderson Police Chief Heath Cox.
Before the panel, Cox told 14 News they are going to talk about a new website where you can get certified to train others in mass shooting preparedness.
He also told us they'll talk about how they're partnering with Henderson County Schools with a new program in the case of a school shooting.
“It’s our responsibility, as police and as first responders, to do everything we can to protect those," Cox said. “So we need to take those steps just to prepare our people in the community, and also to prepare and train our people so that way we know how to respond, lord forbid, if something like that was to ever occur here.”
There will be a chance to talk and ask the panel questions.
It starts Monday night at 6 and will wrap up at 7:30. We’re planning on having a crew inside and we’ll update you later tonight.
