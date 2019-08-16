Hot & Humid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southerly winds will keep the hot and humid conditions through at least early next week. Partly to mostly sunny skies with stray afternoon thunderstorms. The heat index will settle to near 100 in many locations.
There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon through 9:00 p.m. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning. With morning sunshine, I would expect a Severe Thunderstorm Watch covering the afternoon and early evening hours.
Heat relief arrives later this week. Thursday, a cold front will transition the area to a cooler and less humid airmass as high temps only reach the mid-80’s.
