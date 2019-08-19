Gas prices down almost 50 cents from last year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gas prices are falling nationwide.
In Evansville, the price of gas fell roughly 15 cents in two weeks according to Gasbuddy.com.
Data shows that the current price of gas in Evansville is roughly 50 cents cheaper than it was at this time last year.
Officials say that lower crude oil prices and more production at refineries is contributing to the decrease in price.
Experts say that prices could continue to drop with most gas companies getting ready to switch summer gas to their winter gas.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.