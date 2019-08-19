EPD increasing Greenway Passage patrols, funded by federal grant

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are increasing their patrols along the Greenway Passage.
The increase in EPD’s presence is funded through a federal non-motor grant.
Evansville police said there are a lot of areas through the Greenway that isn’t accessible through traditional patrol vehicles.
They had to get creative to keep you safe while you’re out here biking and walking. You’ll catch officers out here on four-wheelers, horse, and on bike patrol.
They’re looking out for issues like graffiti, damages that need repairs, and it’s an opportunity to engage with the community.
“It’s something a lot of officers have signed up to work, and hopefully we’ll continue to receive this grant as long as possible so we can continue to do the engagement activities that come with it," Sgt. Jason Cullum said. "There’s a lot to this ‘work’ if you will, that is very appealing to the officers, and it’s a benefit to the community.”
If you are out there, EPD said don’t be afraid to say hi.
You’ll mostly see them near Mickey’s Kingdom and Dress Plaza.
