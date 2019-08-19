Daviess County authorities investigate 3 ‘suspicious’ fires

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - Three fires over the last week are considered suspicious by authorities in Daviess County. All of this fires happened within a mile of each other.
Two homes on Highway 764 were on fire, one on last Wednesday, and the other Saturday.
The owners were home at the time of both fires.
Just down the road on U.S. 231, another house was on fire Friday. This house suffered more significant damage.
Highway 764 resident David Carden's home wasn't on fire, but he says its a scary situation.
“No sleep, you know, staying up all night trying to think what could happen next,” Carden said. “There are a lot of good people in the neighborhood, and a lot of kids in the neighborhood.”
Major Barry Smith of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says these fires are suspicious not only because of how close they are together but because these homes all have someone living in them.
“You know, from time to time, we have types of investigations of arsons that are set to vacant structures,” Major Smith said. “However, this is very, very strange to have three residences that are lived in.”
If you have any information regarding these fires, please call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. You can also call the arson hotline: 1-800-27-ARSON.
Masonville Fire Department’s Facebook post says there is a chance of a $1,000 reward.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.