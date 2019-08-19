Crews milling, paving section of KY 109 in Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Union County.
Transportation officials say crews there will be milling, followed by paving, along a section of KY 109/Main Street in the Sturgis area of Union County starting today, August 19.
The work zone runs along KY 109 North/Main Street from the U.S. 60 intersection at mile point 1.536 at the 4-Way Stop in Sturgis extending northward to about 500 ft. north of the KY 492 intersection at mile point 5.094, a distance of about 3.55 miles.
Milling started Monday morning. Asphalt paving is expected to follow starting on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Drivers on KY 109, north of Sturgis, should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
The work is expected to take a couple of weeks to complete, weather permitting.
