Community teams up to clean cemetery

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - People living in Princeton are stepping up in a major way. Brenda and Mike Moore, with the help of friends and family, have been cleaning up Maple Hill Cemetery.
Mike and Brenda tell 14 News the trees and brush had started to take over their loved ones’ headstones, and as they looked around they noticed they weren’t alone.
“We tried to clean up our area, and then you see the neighbors area,” Brenda Moore said.
“I mean when you come to pay your respects, and your car was getting scratched just from driving in the lane, and limbs falling it kind of takes the wind out of your sails,” Mike Moore said.
With help from friends and family, they’ve cleaned up a major part of the cemetery.
“We were out here last Sunday for nine hours. We had about 15-20 people that came out and helped us,” Brenda said.
They’re not done yet, they say there are still some trees that need to be trimmed and say any help would be appreciated.
Brenda and Mike want to thank everyone that has lent a hand with cleaning up the cemetery. They say they couldn’t do any of this without you.
