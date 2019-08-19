Augenstein Makes U.S. Walker Cup Team after Strong U.S. Amateur

“I got off to the start that you always want to get off to on one of these days,” said Augenstein. “But like Andy said, although I was 4 up through 5, it’s 36 holes. If I was in his position, I’d be thinking the same thing. There’s a lot of golf left. I wasn’t at all complacent about thinking I’ve got this thing won through six holes. I played well, really well on No. 4 this morning, and he snagged that putt on 18, which kind of flipped momentum a little bit I feel like, and then you have the two hour break. I think that’s an underrated turning point of the day was him making that putt on 18 and then coming out and birdieing the first hole, as well. You know, I played well. I fought my hardest. But in the end, I didn’t make enough putts or hit enough great shots out there to beat him. He was super solid and really made no mistakes.”