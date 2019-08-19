On alert for severe storms Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Hot and humid air will stay over the Tri-State through midweek. A weather system will dive toward the area on Tuesday afternoon and evening and bring the threat for severe weather. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat, along with locally heavy rainfall. Timing for the storms will be after 2pm on Tuesday. More showers and storms possible on Wednesday. The heat will finally break for the end of the week as highs drop into the lower 80s and lows will sink into the lower 60s.