Rebecca Greenwell hosts 2nd annual basketball camp at Owensboro Catholic

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A decade ago, Rebecca Greenwell took Owensboro by storm, making a name for herself on the court at Owensboro Catholic.
Now, the former Lady Aces and Duke basketball star is back where it all began to give back.
Greenwell is hosting her second annual skills clinic for kids from second grade up through high school. Kids learned the right ways to dribble, shoot and pass from the Washington Mystics draft pick. The kids also played games of 3-on-3 and 1-on-1.
Greenwell says she loves passing her knowledge on to the younger generation.
“Grew up going to camps like this and it feels so good running one myself now," Greenwell said. "Be able to give back to the community and inspire some young basketball players because ya just never know how their career could end up if they decide to stick with it. But most importantly, I just want them to have fun at this age. I think that’s what’s most important. Full three hours of basketball, had a lot of games, lot of competitions, some skill work, and I think everyone had a lot of fun.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.