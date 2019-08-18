Rebecca Greenwell hosts 2nd annual basketball camp at Owensboro Catholic

“Grew up going to camps like this and it feels so good running one myself now," Greenwell said. "Be able to give back to the community and inspire some young basketball players because ya just never know how their career could end up if they decide to stick with it. But most importantly, I just want them to have fun at this age. I think that’s what’s most important. Full three hours of basketball, had a lot of games, lot of competitions, some skill work, and I think everyone had a lot of fun.”