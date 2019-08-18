$1k reward possible for information in Masonville arson investigation

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police Arson Investigators, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, and the Masonville Fire Department are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information in a series of “suspicious structure fires.”
On Facebook, the Masonville Fire Department has asked for the public’s help to get information regarding several fires, which appeared to be started on purpose.
According to the post, the fires being investigated happened within the past three days. Of those three, two of them happened in the 764 area of Pleasant Ridge.
If you have any information regarding these fires, please call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department. You can also call the arson hotline: 1-800-27-ARSON.
Masonville Fire Department’s Facebook post says there is a chance of a $1,000 reward.
