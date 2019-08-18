Hot and humid start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A broken line of storms will continue to push east across the Tri-State this afternoon and evening. Most of southeast Illinois is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m. Those storms are expected to weaken some as they move into southwest Indiana and western Kentucky, but we will continue to monitor them.
Those storms should taper off by about 9 or 10 p.m., and the rest of the night looks dry but partly cloudy and muggy with low temperatures in the low 70s.
Monday and Tuesday will both be hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s Monday, but heat index values will likely peak between 100 and 102°. Tuesday will be even hotter with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s and heat index values between 102 and 106°. A few isolated showers and storms are possible both days.
Our best chance for rain this week is Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front moves through the Tri-State. The exact timing is still a little uncertain, but scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely, and a few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.
Behind that front, cooler, drier air will move into the Tri-State. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies for the end of the week.
