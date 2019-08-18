EVSC schools have annual jamboree scrimmages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Indiana, the high school soccer season begins Monday for most teams, and Saturday, several area squads had their final tune-up in the annual jamboree scrimmages.
Most of the SIAC conference schools took part in the scrimmages, including North, Bosse, and Central.
14 News spoke with the North boys’ Head Coach Matt Sturgeon who said it was a good final test.
“The scrimmages really allow you to fine-tune, and see what your team is made of," Sturgeon said. "We really don’t focus on the other teams at this point. We focus on what our team is trying to accomplish going into the regular season. You take stuff that you’ve been working out on the training pitch and you try to carry it onto the field against other teams and tweak our set pieces and tactics.”
