Celebrating the life of Jennifer King

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jennifer King was born and raised in Evansville, and throughout her life, she has been a light in so many peoples lives.
Friends and family from as far as California came together and celebrated her life after she lost her battle with cancer.
It wasn’t a funeral, but a celebration of her life, filled with some tears, but mostly smiles. It all started with a special song written by one of her sons.
“It express all of her emotions through me to other people, as well as my own. Trying to deal with this and cope with this, and my way is through music,” Dylan King said.
Jennifer King was a woman that over 200 people held dearly.
This celebration of life was like none they had ever seen before. Stations dedicated to sitting with Jennifer, watching her favorite memories, and were just plain fun.
“She always wanted me to do something big and this would be like truly big, and just go places that she never expected, but knew I could," Dylan said.
Numerous Facebook messages and thoughtful words have poured out to a family that has lost one of the biggest pieces of their puzzle.
They will continue to push forward for the woman who continues to hold them together as they continue Jennifer’s legacy with her Warrior Retreat.
It will give women battling the same form of cancer, a getaway to just relax and fill pampered and loved.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.