AMBER ALERT: 16-yr-old girl believed to be in extreme danger

INDIANA (WFIE) - An Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl has been issued.
According to Indiana State Police, Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon, 16-years-old, was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday in Crown Point. ISP says Eddlemon is believed to be in extreme danger.
Eddlemon is 5′1″ and wighs 97-pounds. When she was last seen, ISP says she was wearing a black hoodie with white tribal, blue jeans with tears, and shin high boots with a black choker.
The news release from ISP says the suspect, Alexander Martin Curry-Fishtorn, 22-years-old, is driving a dark grey 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with IN license plate: 645RIS.
Curry-Fishtorn is 5′7″ and weighs 158-pounds, according to ISP. The news release says he has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office: 219-660-0000, or 911.
