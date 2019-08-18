Affidavit: man arrested on weapon, meth charges after being pulled over

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police arrested a 47-year-old man early Sunday on several meth and weapons charges after pulling him over for speeding.
The probable cause affidavit from the incident says, Vaughn Robinson, 47, of Evansville, was pulled over on St. Joseph Avenue shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday
After the officer walked up to the vehicle he began speaking with Vaughn. The affidavit claims Vaughn was “speaking erratically and could not stay focused on one topic.”
The truck he was driving had a false license plate, the affidavit states.
After being asked to get out of the truck, the affidavit says Vaughn continuously paced backed and forth while talking with one of the officers. The officer states in the affidavit he then patted down Vaughn and found several items in his pockets.
According to the affidavit, the officer found a pocket knife and a metal pick in his pockets. The officer states the metal pick found on Vaughn is “commonly used to clean out glass pipes used to ingest narcotics.”
Following the pat down, officers began searching the truck.
Inside of the truck, officers found:
- semi-automatic handgun, which was reported stolen
- two glass containers with a total of 2.2 grams of meth
Vaughn was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.
