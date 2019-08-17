Sheriff’s Office: man arrested for battery on pregnant woman after investigation

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies arrested a 30-year-old man on Thursday for several charges, including battery on a pregnant woman.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says Kieffer Minnis, 30-years-old, of Owensville, Indiana was arrested Thursday after a 911 call was made to report a battery incident.
According to the news release, a deputy arrived to a home in the 5000 block of West CR-600 South sometime after 8 p.m. to investigate. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says Minnis was arrested at the end of the investigation.
Minnis, who is being held on a $5,000 bond, was arrested for: battery on a pregnant woman, battery in the presence of a child, and criminal confinement, according to the sheriff’s office.
He is being held at the Gibson County Jail.
