Officers to patrol Wolf Hills neighborhood more after calls of kids driving golf carts

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Many of those who live in the Wolf Hills neighborhood say they have to be more watchful because of the number of golf carts and ATVs on the road, which are mostly driven by children.
14 News spoke with three of the neighborhood residents, who agree this has become an issue.
Children riding around on the roads in golf carts and other motorized toys that have the ability to go much faster.
Many of the homes are along a recently re-opened golf course.
Over the last six months, Henderson Police have taken six complaints about golf carts on the roads. Half of those came from Wolf Hills.
The most recent was this week. The county has taken an additional three more over the same amount of time.
“That, to us, is a safety issue and any time it’s a safety issue the city police is going to air on the side of caution,” Henderson Police Deputy Chief Sean McKinney explained.
As it stands, despite conversations at different points in time, the city never passed an ordinance against this. So regardless of age, golf carts aren’t supposed to be traveling on the roads.
“If there’s anything on the roadway, it needs to have insurance, needs to be someone who possess a license, seat belts, lights, turns signals, all those restrictions is what we would apply if we come into that,” explained Deputy Chief McKinney.
State law makes ATV usage very clear, but there seems to be some confusion when it comes to golf cart violations.
“Most of the time we allow our officers to have discretion," Deputy Chief McKinney says. "When they get to the scene they can see what’s going on, they can hear the factors surrounding the event. If there is anything mitigating and we allow that discretion. When something continues to happen over time, like a golf cart on the roadway, we may go to the next level and take more appropriate action, call parents, make them load the golf cart up.”
There are times the department needs to prioritize calls, but officers will be patrolling this neighborhood more closely.
Deputy Chief McKinney welcomes anyone who see this as a reoccurring issue to reach out to him at the police department. It’s also worth noting you could get a ticket for going under the speed limit.
