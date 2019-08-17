Indiana St. garage ‘a total loss’ after late Fri. fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation in to the cause of a late Friday fire is underway.
Evansville Fire Department Division Chief and PIO Mike Larson says crews were called to a garage fire in the 1600 block of E. Indiana Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday. According to the news release from Chief Larson, the garage was “heavily involved in fire,” when firefighters arrived.
The news release says the fire was put out in less than 25-minutes.
Chief Larson says the fire began among some mattresses, which were behind the garage next to the alley.
No injuries were sustained during the fire, but the garage is “a total loss,” according to the news release.
The exact cause of this garage fire is under investigation.
