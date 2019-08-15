Hotter On Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms ended Saturday afternoon then the heat was on with high temps ascending into the lower 90’s. The heat index elevated into the upper 90’s to 100. Tonight, partly cloudy and muggy with low temps in the lower 70’s.
Sunday, mostly sunny as high temps reach the lower 90’s. The heat index will be slightly higher…98 to 102 during the afternoon and early evening. Other than the typical isolated, heat of the day type thunderstorms, nothing in the way of organized showers and storms.
Southerly winds will keep the hot and humid conditions through at least early next week. Partly to mostly sunny skies with stray afternoon thunderstorms. The heat index will settle to near 100 in many locations.
Heat relief arrives later next week. Thursday, a cold front will transition the area to a cooler and less humid airmass as high temps only reach the mid-80’s.
