Evansville BBQ Festival wraps up Sat. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville BBQ Festival is wrapping things up in downtown Evansville.
Saturday’s free event included world championship barbecue for sale, live music, and a custom car show.
Dozens of teams from across the region competed in a master series barbecue competition.
The festival is a sanctioned Kansas City Barbecue Society event, which means the contest winner will get a chance to advance to national competitions.
Local competitors say that it’s exciting to have this huge event in Evansville.
“It’s extremely great to see a sanctioned event come back to Evansville, and this seems to be very successful,” said Jeff Ellison, Hickory Pit Stop President.
Each team had to cook chicken, pulled pork, and ribs for the competition.
