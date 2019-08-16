TDL Preview: Heritage Hills Patriots

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - At the helm of his alma mater for the eight season is Head Coach Todd Wilkerson, who returns 18 seniors from last year’s 10-win squad.
In 2018, the Patriots offense attacked opponents on the ground; racking up over 2,000-yards rushing and 23 touchdowns using their highly-skilled backfield.
With senior Cole Sigler under center and many skill positions returning this fall, Heritage Hills looks to not only recreate another undefeated regular season, but stage a big run in this year’s playoffs.
“The way last season ended kinda left a sour taste in our mouths, as everyone knows, so we still wanna do all those things, but we wanna go deeper in the playoffs and play longer this year,” says Sigler.
“It’s in the past," says Coach Wilkerson. "It was great last year, we celebrated last year, but it’s a new season and we’re really focused on Mt. Vernon. We always wanna compete in our conference, we always wanna compete in the sectional, after that, everything is icing on the cake.”
Heritage Hills opens the 2019 slate at Mount Vernon followed by another road game against Tell City.
The Patriots home opener is in week three versus Pike Central.
