Recall Alert: Powderly Kroger recalls some deli items sold Wednesday

POWDERLY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kroger in Powderly, Kentucky, has issued a recall on some deli self-service products.
The items were sold at the SR 62 location on Wednesday, Aug. 14, between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kroger officials say the items may not of held proper temperature because of an issue with the refrigeration in the display case.
There have been no reports of illness.
The items include the following:
Customers who have purchased the product described above should return it to the store for a full refund or replacement.
