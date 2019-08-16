Owensboro Fire Chief announces retirement

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Chief Steve Mitchell of the Owensboro Fire Department says he’s retiring.
He’s been Chief since 2008 and has 37 years in fire service.
“When I came here in 2008 and we had our first Owensboro Fire Department (OFD) strategic planning session, we agreed as a Department that together we would set the standard for the Fire Service in Western Kentucky. We accomplished that goal, as a team.” Among many grants received by OFD, Mitchell led the charge to receive grant funding for the Fire Rescue Boat and staffing for the Quint.
Mayor Watson commented that “Chief Mitchell has led OFD in a positive direction over the years and has provided great service to OBKY. We wish him well!”
“Chief Mitchell has served our community well, and he leaves OFD well prepared for the future. I hope he enjoys the next phase of his life,” City Manager Pagan said.
Owensboro City officials posted Friday on Facebook that they are looking for a new chief.
Chief Mitchell says he’s not sure when his last will be, but he’ll stay through at least Dec. 1.
He tells us he’ll “miss every day of it.”
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.