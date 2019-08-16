New system to help EPD be more transparent with public

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has installed a new body and dashcam system.
This new system allows officers to use the system hands-free with built-in sensors that begins recording automatically.
EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum says all of the bells and whistles that come with it allow the department to be more transparent with the public and assist the courts with criminal cases that could use the footage.
Coming up at 6 p.m., reporter Joseph Payton will have more about all of the new features EPD is using.
