Neighborhood Watch: HPD looking for wanted man; drug trafficking arrest

Neighborhood Watch: HPD looking for wanted man; drug trafficking arrest
Neighborhood Watch
By Jared Goffinet and Randy Moore | August 16, 2019 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 3:01 PM

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A Henderson is in jail on drug trafficking charges.

Police say they conducted two controlled buys of meth from Matthew Householder, 24-years-old, of Henderson.

The first was in May at Kelly’s Market and the second was at his house on Fair Street.

Householder is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

Householder is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.
Householder is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance. (Source: WFIE/Henderson Co. Jail)

The Henderson Police Department wants your help.

Officers are looking for this guy:

Boston is wanted for nine outstanding bench warrants involving failure to appear and probation violations.
Boston is wanted for nine outstanding bench warrants involving failure to appear and probation violations. (Source: Henderson Police Department/WFIE)

Jacob Boston, 29-years-old, is wanted for nine outstanding bench warrants involving failure to appear and probation violations.

He’s 5′11″ and 225-pounds.

If you know where he is, call Henderson Police or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.