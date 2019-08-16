Neighborhood Watch: HPD looking for wanted man; drug trafficking arrest

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - A Henderson is in jail on drug trafficking charges.
Police say they conducted two controlled buys of meth from Matthew Householder, 24-years-old, of Henderson.
The first was in May at Kelly’s Market and the second was at his house on Fair Street.
Householder is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.
The Henderson Police Department wants your help.
Officers are looking for this guy:
Jacob Boston, 29-years-old, is wanted for nine outstanding bench warrants involving failure to appear and probation violations.
He’s 5′11″ and 225-pounds.
If you know where he is, call Henderson Police or Crime Stoppers.
