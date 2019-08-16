Mesker Zoo still nearly $1m away from goal for penguin exhibit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Zoo hosted an informational mixer for the public to see some of the plans and ideas for the soon to be Penguins of Patagonia exhibit.
The City of Evansville has already committed to half of the $6.1 million cost, but the zoo is still over $1 million away from its goal.
“We really need help bringing these penguins to Evansville," stated Mesker Zoo Executive Director Erik Beck. "We’re excited to bring them back to Evansville, they’ve not been a part of the zoo over 50 yrs. we’re really in that home stretch and need the community to make it happen.”
If you would like more information on the exhibit, or would like to find out how to donate send an email to this address: supportourzoo@meskerzoo.com
