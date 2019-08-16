Indianapolis drug kingpin found guilty on all charges in Evansville trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indianapolis drug kingpin, who’s trial was being held here in Evansville, was found guilty on all charges.
Richard Grundy III and four members of the so-called “Grundy Crew”, were found guilty late Thursday night.
Grundy and the co-defendants will face many years of prison for alleged trafficking of marijuana, heroin, meth and cocaine.
According to several law enforcement agencies, undercover officers tracked the Grundy Crew for about a year. They caught them making millions from drug transactions.
Sentencing in the case will be set at a later time.
