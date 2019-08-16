Inaugural Evansville BBQ Fest begins Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first-ever Evansville Barbecue Festival will be this weekend.
The festival in the parking lot on the corner of NW 5th Street and Walnut will feature local barbecue, music, and activities. A Kansas City Barbecue Society cook off will highlight the events.
“This is like a playoff,” said Evansville Visitor’s Bureau Executive Director Joe Taylor. “The competitors are earning points that advance them in the standings and at the end of their season there will be a championship. So these points will towards that effort. That’s what makes us different from most barbecue festivals around the region.”
The festival draws on aspects of “Hydrofest,” which was not renewed for 2019. Taylor says that while some of the attractions are the same, he wants this festival to be thought of as its own entity.
Taylor says he hopes the crowds will churn out to show their support of the festival.
“It coincides nicely with the Toby Keith concert which is tomorrow night, so it kind of packages and puts things together. Barbecue, downtown, the Ford Center, it’s all right here," Taylor said. "It’s the complete package I think, right here in downtown Evansville.”
The festival will host a 21 and up VIP party Friday night from 5 until 10. Tickets are available for Friday night.
On Saturday, the festival will be open to all as general admission from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
