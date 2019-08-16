iMiddle School students get first hands-on lesson

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first class of iMiddle School is already getting their first hands-on lesson.
We caught up with them designing and building roller coasters on Friday. Students have been learning about kinetic and potential energy with the coasters.
The new iMiddle is an expansion of the Owensboro Innovation Academy, which focuses on project-based learning.
Each roller coaster will be judged by Kentucky Kingdom officials on several different factors, including how well the structure is built.
