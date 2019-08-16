Henderson FD helping in a new way

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Leave the hoses and nozzles behind and pick up the saws and staple guns. Some members of the Henderson Fire Department responded to a home to help in a different kind of way.
There was no fire, but instead, a few from the department helped get a new construction home under roof.
The Letcher Street home is a Habitat build under construction and is the result of a partnership between the city and the non profit organization to help revitalize the city’s east end. Friday’s focus was the tar paper and drip edges of the roof.
“It’s great, man. We run around town in these trucks and we go past the homes we built and it gives you a good sense of feeling knowing there’s a family in there happy to have a new home and blessed,” said Henderson Fire Department Engineer Paul Goetz.
They may not be done just yet.
Next step is shingles and the crew may coming back to do that, too.
This is Henderson Habitat’s 65th home.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.