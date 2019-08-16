Heat Returns This Weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Patchy fog early Friday with lows dipping in the mid-60’s. Partly sunny this morning then increasing clouds with scattered thunderstorms as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80’s.
Southerly winds will usher in hotter temperatures and humidity through the weekend. Partly sunny and humid on Saturday as high temps reach the lower 90’s with an afternoon heat index of 100. Most of scattered thunderstorms should end early on Saturday.
Partly to mostly sunny on Sunday with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the lower 90’s. Afternoon heat index 99-103.
