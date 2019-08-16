Gibson General Hospital giving away 150 booster seats, checking car seats

Princeton, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson General Hospital is hosting a Booster Seat Bash to offer free car seat checks and give away 150 booster seats.
It’s Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon
It will be at the Gibson General Hospital main parking lot on Sherman Drive in Princeton.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, motor vehicle collisions are one of the leading causes of injuries and deaths in young people.
They say three out of four children aren’t as safe in the car as they should be because their car seats are not used or installed correctly.
The even will aslo feature shaved ice from Kona Ice, balloon twisting from Valley Party Supply, face painting, and a baseball throwing station to detect throwing speed.
Activities and information will also be available at booths provided by Air Evac Lifeteam, Deaconess Injury Prevention, Indiana Foster Care, Indiana State Police, Isaiah 1:17 Project, Gibson County Healthy Families, Gibson County Solid Waste, Princeton Police Dept., Princeton Fire Territory, and more.
