‘Dust control plan’ in place after residents voice complaints

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work started in June on the $3.2 million dollar storm sewer project in the Akin Park area. Officials say they’ve been getting complaints from neighbors about all of the dust, but the contractor has come up with a solution.
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility have worked with the construction team here on what they are calling a “dust control plan.” They have put several things in place to knock down the dust, including a water truck.
Crews will make their way around the park to Kentucky Avenue and the water truck will make its rounds every hour. They have also come up with some other ways to keep the dust at bay.
“A street sweeper comes out to kind of clear the street so that there’s not much dirt and dust and then the contractors, as they haul the dirt away, they’re supposed to be putting tarps on top of the trucks so that there aren’t a lot of dirt, debris that fall out,” explained EWSU’s PIO Ella Johnson-Watson.
This is the final part of the project.
Construction officials say they will install around 88 drains and when the project is done it will help with flooding in the area.
This project will not be done until December, but the construction team and EWSU are doing everything they can to not inconvenience anyone in the area.
