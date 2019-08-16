Committee hopes for better participation in 2020 Census

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Next spring, the United States Census Bureau will be conducting the 2020 Census.
Evansville’s Complete Count Committee met on Friday to discuss how they plan to encourage the community to participate.
14 News spoke with James Mosley, who was introduced as the main consultant for the Complete Count Committee. He says the goal is simple: get as many people in Evansville to participate as possible.
However, meeting that goal is not simple.
Mosley told us they looked at areas in the 2010 Census where they believe Evansville could do better this time around. He mentioned that those in poverty, and minorities did not have a high participation rate 10 years ago.
So, he along with the rest of the committee, plans to get out in the community to stress the importance of participation.
“The federal government has a $670 billion budget; we want to make sure that we get our fair share of that amount.," explained Mosley. "In other words, we want our slice of that pie. When they don’t fill out those forms of the census count and are not counted, those funds are then transferred elsewhere because the numbers don’t support it. So it’s really important that they fill it out.”
That census will begin before you know it. We are just under nine-months away as it begins on April 1.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.