Case for man accused of assaulting 2 kids will go to grand jury

Case for man accused of assaulting 2 kids will go to grand jury
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say two kids were assaulted and had to be taken to the hospital. (Source: Hopkins County Jail)
By Jared Goffinet and Katie Kapusta | August 16, 2019 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 3:36 PM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Court officials say 25-year old Caleb Cobb waived his right for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

The case will now go to a grand jury.

Cobb was arrested last week and is facing assault charges.

Family members tell us the two young boys are out of the hospital, but both are still recovering from the injuries.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say two kids were assaulted and had to be taken to the hospital.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say two kids were assaulted and had to be taken to the hospital. (Source: Hopkins County Jail)

“Angry, it made me feel like he’s a coward," explained the boys grandmother, Rose Burcham. "I mean he can beat, can hurt two kids and then can’t be a man and face everything? I was disappointed.”

The judge kept Cobb’s bond at $500,000, saying he is a danger to the community.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.