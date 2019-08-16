Case for man accused of assaulting 2 kids will go to grand jury

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Court officials say 25-year old Caleb Cobb waived his right for a preliminary hearing on Friday.
The case will now go to a grand jury.
Cobb was arrested last week and is facing assault charges.
Family members tell us the two young boys are out of the hospital, but both are still recovering from the injuries.
“Angry, it made me feel like he’s a coward," explained the boys grandmother, Rose Burcham. "I mean he can beat, can hurt two kids and then can’t be a man and face everything? I was disappointed.”
The judge kept Cobb’s bond at $500,000, saying he is a danger to the community.
