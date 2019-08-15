Work on Old State Road causing school traffic concerns

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews continue to work on a stretch of Old State Road in Vanderburgh County.
Projects include new bridge installation and gas line relocation.
Now that school has started back, some residents are concerned about traffic.
One concerned resident says people speed through the area where school traffic gets heavy at times.
Tanner Holbrook spoke with residents, and he’s reached out to the city engineers for an update on the work.
He’ll have the story tonight on 14 News.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.