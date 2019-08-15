USI students move in for new semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday was move in day for on campus students at the University of Southern Indiana.
Classes for the fall semester start next week.
Students and their families checked in at Screaming Eagle Arena to get their key before they headed over to their residence hall or apartment.
There was also a resource fair with booths from food services, public safety, and other businesses from around town.
Volunteers were on site to help direct the families, unload the cars, and get everything up into the rooms.
“We try to make it the best possible way for people to move in. Smiling faces all the way through the traffic coming down to their dorms, making sure that we get all their stuff to their rooms for them. Making it quick and easy for them since this is an uncomfortable day for some people,” said USI Resident Assistant Alec Olinger.
The move in should be over by about 4:30 p.m.
