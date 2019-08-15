Trial date set for Posey Co. woman charged in baby’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has now been set for one of two people charged in the death of a 14-month-old girl in Posey Co.
Samantha Burris is now set to go to trial February 10.
The other person charged in the case, Richard Kennedy, has a trial date set for Oct. 7. He has a pretrial conference September 9.
Both were arrested in October 2018, after 14-month-old Nyla Brantley was taken to a local hospital with head injuries.
Nyla later passed away.
Police say Kennedy and Burris were babysitting Nyla. Both are charged with neglect of a dependent.
