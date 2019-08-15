Thunderbolts and Mayhem swap rights for players in trade

Sutliffe is a 6’ 1”, 195 pound forward from Las Vegas, Nevada. Last season with the Mayhem, he played in 57 combined regular season and playoff games, scoring 23 total goals and 17 total assists. He had previously played with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL and the Mississippi River Kings in the SPHL. He played four years collegiately at St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.