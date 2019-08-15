Teen shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Vann Park Apartments Wednesday night.
Police say that call came in about 40 minutes before another shooting incident at Woodland Park.
According to authorities, a juvenile showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officials say the teen expected to be okay.
Right now, police don’t have a suspect in that case.
Officials don’t believe the two shootings are related.
Police are asking anyone with information on either case, to call police of the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
