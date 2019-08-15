Teen shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound

Teen shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
August 15, 2019 at 5:43 AM CDT - Updated August 15 at 5:54 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Vann Park Apartments Wednesday night.

Police say that call came in about 40 minutes before another shooting incident at Woodland Park.

According to authorities, a juvenile showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officials say the teen expected to be okay.

Right now, police don’t have a suspect in that case.

Officials don’t believe the two shootings are related.

Police are asking anyone with information on either case, to call police of the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.