TDL Preview: Gibson Southern Titans

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson Southern Head Coach Nick Hart has amassed 76 wins in his seven seasons at Gibson Southern, but hasn’t made a deep run in the playoffs since 2015.
That all may change in 2019, thanks to the highly-touted sophomore under center, in Brady Allen.
With Division 1 scholarship offers already lined up for the quarterback, Allen looks to build off of his nearly 2,500 yards and 29 touchdowns from last season and lead the Titans once and for all to a 3-A Sectional Championship.
“I think we are ready for week one, I think us knowing that we have an 'X’ on our back, everybody wants to beat us so we gotta come out and play our best football every game,” said Senior left tackle Aaron Brivogel.
“We kinda like that, it’s gonna bring out the best in us and I think we’re gonna handle it pretty well,” Allen stated.
“I like this group a lot, I think, again, to get to where we wanna be, we have a ways to go, but they’ve done a great job so far and I’m happy with where we’re at," said Coach Hart. "We want big expectations, cause that means you want them and deserve them, so if they don’t embrace it, hopefully they do in the near future because the season’s upon us.”
The Titans will host its first pair of home games to start off the 2019 slate. Gibson Southern will host Forest Park first followed by South Spencer in week two.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.